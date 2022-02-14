Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases 135,700 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,700 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up about 2.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Equitable were worth $36,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.82. 62,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock worth $2,398,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

