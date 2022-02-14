Clough Capital Partners L P Lowers Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,360 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRTX traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,466. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.55 and a 1-year high of $211.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.09.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.