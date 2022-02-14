Clough Capital Partners L P Boosts Stock Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,497 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405,970 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,178 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,940,000 after acquiring an additional 515,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,548. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

