Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires Shares of 67,853 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $65,917,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after purchasing an additional 82,416 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,993,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 112.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 222,681 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares during the period.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,003. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

