Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05 billion-$7.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $144.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.68.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

