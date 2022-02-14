Cliffwater LLC Buys 3,351 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. SLR Investment accounts for about 1.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a market cap of $770.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

