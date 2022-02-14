Cliffwater LLC Buys 10,397 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 4.2% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.84 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.