Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,809 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in AMC Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in AMC Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AMC Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $42.89. 1,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,586. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

