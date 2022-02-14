Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires 16,161 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Westamerica Bancorporation makes up approximately 3.2% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

