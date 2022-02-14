Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the January 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 59,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,527,235.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 550,292 shares of company stock worth $12,904,613.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YOU stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.75. 535,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,027. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

