Claybrook Capital LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ready Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ready Capital by 5.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RC opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

