Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $948,000 in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of GPMT opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $609.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.