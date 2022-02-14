Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $3.96 Million in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 268,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II comprises about 2.0% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 50.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $147,000.

NYSE PML opened at $13.61 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

