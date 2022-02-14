Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46.

