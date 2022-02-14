Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,070 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $43.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 57,910 shares of company stock worth $2,280,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

