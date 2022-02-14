Claro Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

