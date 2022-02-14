Claro Advisors LLC Sells 19,088 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,088 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

