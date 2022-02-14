Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

MCD stock opened at $255.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.20 and a 200 day moving average of $249.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

