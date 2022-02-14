Claro Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 2.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

