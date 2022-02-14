Claro Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 40.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,776,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $222.94 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

