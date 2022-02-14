Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,535 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $17.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

