Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.73 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.