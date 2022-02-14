Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $207.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average of $261.76. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,159 shares of company stock valued at $38,431,250. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

