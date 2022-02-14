Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

