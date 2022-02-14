Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 3,452 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

