Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,365.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

