Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $157.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $1,172,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 338,513 shares of company stock worth $83,789,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

