Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 66.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,773 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 429,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

