Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $92.19 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $77.23 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

