Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

