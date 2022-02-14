Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 15,157 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCCI opened at $12.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

