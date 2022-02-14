Claar Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Claar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.9% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $120.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $327.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

