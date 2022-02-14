Citigroup Inc. Sells 880 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after acquiring an additional 226,370 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,318 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $119,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,990 shares of company stock worth $881,862 in the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.37. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

