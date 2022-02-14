Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,736 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

PPC stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,415.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

