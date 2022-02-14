Citigroup Inc. Sells 16,555 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.