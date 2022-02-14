Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,933 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 18.1% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 56.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Brink’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO opened at $69.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

