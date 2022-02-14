Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

CryoLife stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $703.22 million, a P/E ratio of 596.20 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

