Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,530 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,497,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,089 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 58.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after acquiring an additional 213,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOCS opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

