Citigroup Boosts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $65.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.56.

KO opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

