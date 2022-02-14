Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $64.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.
CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.37.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35.
In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,378,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,241,909,000 after buying an additional 1,413,155 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 966,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,257,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
