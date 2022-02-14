Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $64.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,378,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,241,909,000 after buying an additional 1,413,155 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 966,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,257,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

