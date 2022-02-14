Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cim Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:CNC traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

