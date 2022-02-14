Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after acquiring an additional 930,181 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,825,818 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

