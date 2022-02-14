Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,827 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 108.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.55. 11,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,648. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $298.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.68 and its 200-day moving average is $359.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.24.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

