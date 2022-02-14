Cim Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 663,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $87.68. 12,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

