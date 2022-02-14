Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 50.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.03. The company had a trading volume of 143,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $369.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

