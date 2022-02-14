Cim Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cim Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,444,979. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

