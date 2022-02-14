Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $120,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,068. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,884,000 after acquiring an additional 379,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after acquiring an additional 378,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

