CIBC Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$58.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.97.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $41.31. 441,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,138. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,447,000 after buying an additional 147,477 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 144,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.