Choice Hotels International (CHH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $148.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.68. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 15.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.