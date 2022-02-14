China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 59.6% in January

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the January 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

